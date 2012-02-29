* Private bank cut to 10 relationship bankers from 50-60
-sources
* Top executive Mark Stadler relocated to London
* Bank says Sobhi Tabbara to replace Stadler
* Not planning to close MidEast private banking -sources
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Feb 29 HSBC, Europe's
biggest lender, is significantly scaling down its private
banking operations in the Middle East, two sources told Reuters,
and HSBC said its top private banker in the region had been
reassigned to London.
The private bank has shrunk the number of relationship
managers to around 10 from 50-60 at its peak 18 months ago, one
banking source familiar with the matter said. As many as 200
private bankers were employed by the bank in 2008 in the region,
a second banking source added.
HSBC confirmed, as one of the sources had said, that Mark
Stadler, HSBC's global market head for the Middle East and
Africa private bank since January 2011, had relocated to London.
He will be replaced by Sobhi Tabbara, who was previously
Business Area Head for MENA and Saudi Arabia, a spokesman for
HSBC in Dubai said in an emailed statement.
"We are not closing our private banking business in the
Middle East, and it is not for sale. We have made a number of
management changes across the private banking that mean that
Mark Stadler has returned to the UK," the statement said.
The move to downsize private banking operations in the
Middle East is part of a push by the UK-headquartered lender to
focus more on corporate and retail banking in the region and
follows reviews of its Middle East business, the sources said.
"They have made a cautious decision to scale back private
banking in the region and focus on the corporate and retail
side. The cost base in the private banking is considerably
higher and competition really intense," the first banking source
said.
"The Middle East is a key area for the bank, and there is
more pressure to derive more profits from the region."
HSBC, however, is not planning to fully close its private
banking business in the region and may retain a small unit in
Dubai, the source added.
OIL WEALTH
Some other global banks have been beefing up their wealth
management and private banking arms to cater to the region's
rich.
Last year, Swiss bank UBS poached Credit Agricole's
top Middle East and Africa investment banker Albert
Momdjian for a senior job at its emerging markets wealth
management division.
Coutts, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have all
beefed up their wealth management divisions recently.
The Gulf Arab region, which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait
and the UAE, together pump a significant share of the world's
crude oil production, and global private banks have flocked to
the region lured by the region's growing ranks of millionaires.
The Middle East and Africa wealth management sector grew 8.6
percent in 2010 and overall assets under management could grow
to $6.7 trillion by 2015 helped by high oil prices, a study by
the Boston Consulting Group in June last year
showed.
The region's private banking sector has several pure-play
private banks like Julius Baer and Sarasin Alpen,
competing with diversified banks such as, J.P. Morgan
Chase and UBS.