By Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, Sept 1
offering wealth management products in Bahrain, Jordan and
Lebanon as the British lender continues to exit small or
insufficiently profitable operations globally as part of a
strategic review, the bank said.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, has cut its retail banking
business in some Middle Eastern nations, including the three
nations affected in the latest move, and merged its operations
in Oman with a local bank as part of a three-year global
restructuring instigated by Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver.
The worldwide move, which has seen the bank exit or sell 54
businesses to help improve profitability, has also seen it scale
back its Islamic and private banking operations.
"HSBC's global strategy for retail banking and wealth
management is to offer and grow the wealth business in markets
where we can achieve scale," the bank said in a statement issued
to Reuters on Sunday.
"After a detailed review of our MENA business, we will
discontinue sales of any new wealth investment or wealth
insurance products in Lebanon, Jordan and Bahrain from October
7, 2013."
Existing customers will continue to receive basic services
and their wealth management-related investments will be
maintained until maturity, the lender said, adding the decision
has not prompted job losses.
The lender, one of the largest international banks in the
region with a presence in 14 Middle Eastern countries, has
informed employees about the decision internally and those
affected will be absorbed by other teams within HSBC's retail
and wealth management division, one banking source said, asking
not to be identified as the matter is not public.
HSBC's wealth management operations fall under its retail
and wealth management division. It operates a private banking
business separately.
Global wealth managers have flocked to the Gulf Arab region
in recent years, lured by its rich energy and commodity
reserves, relatively higher economic growth and rising
population.
Wealthy individuals in the Middle East and Africa saw the
value of their assets rise 9.1 percent to $4.8 trillion in 2012,
a study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) showed in June, as
strong economies and rising equity markets fuelled regional
growth.
However, competition in the sector has intensified in recent
years with about 30 wealth and private banking firms seeking to
attract clients from the region and leading to shrinking fees.