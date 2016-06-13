India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
DUBAI, June 13 HSBC has appointed Kapil Seth as regional head of securities services in the Middle East and North Africa, it said in a statement on Monday.
Seth was previously HSBC's head of securities services in India.
He succeeds Arindam Das, who has taken up a new role within the bank, HSBC said without elaborating.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)