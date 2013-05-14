European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON May 14 Europe's largest bank HSBC said it may sell its private banking business in Monaco as part of an ongoing strategic review.
It had received "unsolicited expressions of interest" for the unit, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
HSBC has closed or sold more than 50 businesses since 2011 and is due to give a strategy update for investors on Wednesday.
SARAJEVO, April 5 The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member access to broader power markets.
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.