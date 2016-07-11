By Mica Rosenberg
NEW YORK, July 11
NEW YORK, July 11 Senior U.S. Department of
Justice officials overruled internal recommendations to
prosecute global bank HSBC Holdings Plc for money
laundering violations because of concerns about the stability of
the financial system, a congressional report released on Monday
said.
In 2013, the Financial Services Committee of the U.S. House
of Representatives, led by Republican Congressman Jeb Hensarling
of Texas, began investigating the Justice Department's November
2012 decision to enter into a $1.92 billion settlement agreement
with HSBC.
The report, which relies on internal records from the
Department of the U.S Treasury, said then-U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder "misled" Congress about the Justice Department's
reasoning for declining to prosecute.
He and other top officials decided against criminal charges
for London-based HSBC over the recommendations of prosecutors as
they had concerns about financial stability, the report said.
Politicians and others have criticized the Justice
Department for not charging high level executives following the
2008 financial crisis. The report said it sought to shed light
on the department's decision-making behind the scenes and did
not outline specific recommendations.
The 2012 settlement detailed how Mexico's Sinaloa drug
cartel and Colombia's Norte del Valle cartel laundered $881
million through HSBC and a Mexican unit and how the bank
violated U.S. sanctions laws by doing business with customers in
Iran, Libya, Sudan, Burma and Cuba.
No HSBC executives or employees were prosecuted for the
violations, the report said.
HSBC declined to comment Monday on the report. Holder also
declined to comment.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The U.S. Department of the Treasury
declined to comment.
The report said both the Justice Department and Treasury did
not comply with the committee's request for documents, forcing
them to issue subpoenas.
Internal emails in the report show the Justice Department's
Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section, represented by
then-chief Jennifer Shasky Calvery was "considering seeking a
guilty plea from HSBC" as early as September 2012.
Senior leadership at the Justice Department, including
Holder, ultimately overruled prosecuting the bank even though
Holder had testified in front of Congress that "banks are not
too big to jail," the report said.
Shasky Calvery later joined HSBC in a senior global
financial crime fighting role, according to a source familiar
with her plans.
As part of HSBC's agreement with the U.S. government, the
bank installed an outside monitor, former prosecutor Michael
Cherkasky to improve its anti-money laundering controls. A court
heard in April that despite progress, HSBC was still not doing
enough to thwart money laundering.
