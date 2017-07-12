FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
U.S. appeals court blocks release of HSBC money laundering report
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 2:06 PM / in 2 days

U.S. appeals court blocks release of HSBC money laundering report

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a court-appointed monitor's report on progress by HSBC Holdings Plc in improving its money laundering controls should remain under seal, reversing a judge's order that it be made public.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said U.S. District Judge John Gleeson, who has since left the bench, abused his discretion in ordering the report's release.

Wednesday's decision is a victory for HSBC and the U.S. government, which have said releasing the report could compromise efforts to fight money laundering.

The monitor was appointed after HSBC reached a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a $1.92 billion fine.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.