April 1 HSBC has made some progress in improving
its anti-money laundering program as required by a 2012 deferred
prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, but
there remains "much work to be done," federal prosecutors said
in a Tuesday court filing.
The British bank paid nearly $2 billion in penalties in
December 2012 to resolve charges that it failed to stop hundreds
of millions of dollars in drug money from flowing through the
bank from Mexico, and it promised to fix the problems.
The government had selected independent monitor and former
New York prosecutor Michael Cherkasky to monitor HSBC's
compliance with the agreement. The Tuesday report describes
Cherkasky's conclusions to date.
"Based on his Initial Review and subsequent conversations
with the Bank, the Monitor believes that the leadership of HSBC
Group is appropriately committed to addressing the Bank's
longstanding compliance deficiencies," the Justice Department
said in the filing.
It added that Cherkasky, who hired dozens of experts to help
him, found that many of the bank's actions to correct anti-money
laundering deficiencies "did not begin in earnest until early
2013," after it entered into the agreement.
HSBC reportedly disputed that finding and "maintains it did
act promptly to begin remediation efforts prior to 2013," the
court document states.
More than two years prior to the agreement, an order by
HSBC's regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
cited failures to properly police high-risk cash transactions
and ordered anti-money laundering improvements.
HSBC spokesman Rob Sherman declined to comment.
Cherkasky's findings, which the filing said were made based
on unverified information provided by HSBC, suggested the bank
must improve the reliability of the data it gathers on its
customers and the manner in which that information is shared
among affiliates.
Cherkasky also found that HSBC must better integrate its
various IT and transaction monitoring systems, the filing said.
