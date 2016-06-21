LONDON, June 21 HSBC has launched what
is thought to be Britain's lowest-ever mortgage deal with an
interest rate of less than 1 percent, raising concerns of a
return to riskier lending practices to try to boost flagging
profits.
Europe's largest bank is offering customers the chance to
borrow money at a fixed interest rate of 0.99 percent for two
years if they have saved a deposit of 35 percent of the
property's purchase price, the bank said on Tuesday.
Moneyfacts, a consumer website, said the HSBC product was
the lowest offered since it began recording product rates.
Facing record-low interest rates and rivals keen to steal
market share, leading players HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group
, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
have all signalled aggressive lending ambitions in the search
for profitability.
But signs of looser lending standards in the crowded markets
for loans have revived memories of a similar hunt for income
just before the 2007 financial crisis, which exposed widespread
reckless lending at many banks.
"When I cast my mind back to the three property recessions I
have worked through, this is the sort of thing I fear to see,"
independent housing market analyst Henry Pryor told Reuters.
"It was only a matter of time before lenders who are
obviously competing with one another for business came up with
ever more creative and exciting offerings ... These are
palpitations the body feels before a heart attack," he said.
HSBC denied the product represented a return to riskier
lending, saying customers needed a large deposit to be approved
and that lending standards have tightened since the financial
crisis.
Lucian Cook, UK head of residential research at property
services firm Savills, said the product would have
limited benefit for many aspiring homebuyers struggling to get
on the property ladder in Britain's supply-constrained market.
"The 35 percent deposit requirement ... risks widening the
gap between those with and without housing equity. In any event,
those accessing this deal will need to plan carefully to ensure
they do not risk being overstretched at the end of the two year
period."
Last month, Barclays began offering mortgage enabling buyers
to borrow 100 percent of a property price with the help of a
temporary deposit by a relative in a linked account, the first
time a lender has done so since the financial crisis.
Halifax, part of the Lloyds stable, has increased its upper
age limit for mortgage borrowers from 75 to 80, against a
backdrop of record low rates.
Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, also
raised its age limit for people paying off mortgages by 10 years
to 85.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise, editing by
Keith Weir)