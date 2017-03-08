March 8 HSBC Commercial Banking, part of HSBC Holdings Plc, named Amanda Murphy head of commercial banking for HSBC UK and Andrew Wild head of commercial banking, continental Europe.

Murphy was most recently HSBC's co-head of corporate banking in the UK and will be based in Birmingham.

Wild will continue in his role as head of commercial banking in France and deputy chief executive of HSBC France, until further notice. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)