LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - HSBC said former Citigroup banker Richard Bibbey is to join the British bank as its head of FX cash trading and risk management next month.

HSBC said on Tuesday Bibbey will take a new role that has been created to combine its voice and electronic trading teams and to support the growth of its FX business. He will start on June 20.

IFR reported in March that Bibbey had resigned from Citigroup, where he was global head of spot FX trading. Citigroup had appointed Bibbey to that role in March 2014, adding to his previous duties as head of electronic FX trading.

HSBC said Bibbey will report to Frederic Boillereau, head of global FX and commodities and head of global markets corporate services.

He has over 17 years' experience covering short-term interest rates and FX trading. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Alex Chambers)