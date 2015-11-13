(Adds detail)
LONDON Nov 13 HSBC Holdings announced
a boardroom shake-up on Friday, with the departure of three
directors who had sat on the board for a combined 30 years and
the arrival of two big names from European business.
Europe's biggest bank has been under pressure from some
shareholders to make changes after several years of trying to
turn around the business and a weak share price, prompting it to
appoint headhunters in April to find new non-executive
directors.
HSBC said that Simon Robertson, deputy chairman, will retire
after the bank's next annual shareholder meeting, normally in
April, and Safra Catz will leave at the end of this year. Rona
Fairhead will also leave after the AGM, as previously announced.
Paul Walsh, the chief executive of British drinks company
Diageo from 2000 to 2013, will join the HSBC board in
January. Henri de Castries, chairman and CEO of French insurer
AXA since 2010 and its management board chairman since
2000, will join in March.
HSBC has said that that its next chairman will be an
external candidate, so any new director could be a replacement
for Douglas Flint, who industry sources expect to step down in
the next 18 months.
Fairhead and Robertson are HSBC's longest-serving
non-executive directors, having sat on the board for 12 and 10
years respectively. Catz has been on the board for nearly eight
years.
Fairhead will hand her responsibilities as chair of HSBC
North America Holdings to Heidi Miller at the end of 2015.
After the changes HSBC will have 14 independent
non-executive directors alongside three executive directors and
the full-time chairman.
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino and Steve Slater; Editing by
David Goodman)