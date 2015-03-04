March 4 HSBC said it had hired Carlos Laboy and
Chris Recouso, two senior analysts based in New York City, to
its Americas research team.
Laboy joins HSBC as managing director, global sector head
for beverages and senior food and beverage analyst for the
Americas. He joins from Brasil Plural where he worked for two
years. Laboy also spent 15 years at Bear Stearns and five at
Credit Suisse.
Recouso joins HSBC as senior Latin America telecom, media
and technology (TMT) research analyst. He covered emerging
markets TMT at Bear Sterns for 12 years. Most recently, he
covered the Latin America TMT industry for Brasil Plural.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)