BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Colin Bell as group head of global standards execution and remediation.
Bell, head of compliance and operational risk control at UBS, will report to HSBC Group Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.