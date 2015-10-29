(Corrects throughout to show Fisch was named head of only apparel, and not retail and apparel, after HSBC clarified)

Oct 29 HSBC Bank USA, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Eric Fisch head of apparel and senior vice president of its middle market commercial banking.

Fisch, based in Los Angeles, will oversee business development and commercial banking services for apparel companies.

He joined HSBC in New York in 2003. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)