UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
(Corrects throughout to show Fisch was named head of only apparel, and not retail and apparel, after HSBC clarified)
Oct 29 HSBC Bank USA, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Eric Fisch head of apparel and senior vice president of its middle market commercial banking.
Fisch, based in Los Angeles, will oversee business development and commercial banking services for apparel companies.
He joined HSBC in New York in 2003. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level