July 21 HSBC appointed Gregory Pierce head of markets, Americas, effective Sept. 1.

Pierce, based in New York, will replace Didier Descamps who will be relocating to London to take up the role of head of GBM strategic plan execution.

Prior to his new role, Pierce was regional head of balance sheet management, Americas and treasurer of HSBC Bank USA Inc. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)