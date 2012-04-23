April 23 HSBC has sent its longstanding Asia debt capital markets origination head Rod Sykes to join the commercial banking coverage team in Asia Pacific, as part of a push by the bank to make more money originating deals from those clients in addition to the bank's core base of large traditional issuers.

In an internal memo obtained by Reuters, HSBC names Singapore-based Alexi Chan as Sykes' replacement, saying that he will report to Global Capital Markets head Stephen Williams and locally to Matthew Cannon, head of global markets Singapore.

The reshuffle of the firm's Asia debt business sees Wallace Lam step in to the newly created role of head of high yield capital markets and commercial banking debt origination, Asia.

Sean Henderson, head of debt capital markets in Australia, adds New Zealand to his remit with the head of debt in that country, Gerard Field, reporting to him.