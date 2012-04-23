April 23 HSBC has sent its longstanding Asia
debt capital markets origination head Rod Sykes to join the
commercial banking coverage team in Asia Pacific, as part of a
push by the bank to make more money originating deals from those
clients in addition to the bank's core base of large traditional
issuers.
In an internal memo obtained by Reuters, HSBC names
Singapore-based Alexi Chan as Sykes' replacement, saying that he
will report to Global Capital Markets head Stephen Williams and
locally to Matthew Cannon, head of global markets Singapore.
The reshuffle of the firm's Asia debt business sees Wallace
Lam step in to the newly created role of head of high yield
capital markets and commercial banking debt origination, Asia.
Sean Henderson, head of debt capital markets in Australia,
adds New Zealand to his remit with the head of debt in that
country, Gerard Field, reporting to him.