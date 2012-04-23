April 23 HSBC has sent its longstanding Asia
debt capital markets origination head Rod Sykes to join the
commercial banking coverage team in Asia Pacific, as part of a
push by the bank to make more money originating deals from those
clients in addition to the bank's core base of large traditional
issuers.
In an internal memo obtained by Reuters, HSBC named
Singapore-based Alexi Chan as Sykes' replacement, saying that he
would report to Global Capital Markets head Stephen Williams and
locally to Matthew Cannon, head of global markets Singapore.
Sykes, who joined the bank in 2005 after a long career at
Morgan Stanley and then a short stint at Merrill Lynch, is an
Asia debt veteran who specialises in high yield deals, an area
in which HSBC had underperformed until then.
Moving Sykes from the global markets division, in which the
debt capital markets team sits, to the global banking division
fits with HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver's strategy for the firm of
driving profits via the bank's under-utilised network of
commercial banking clients.
These clients, which have traditionally used HSBC for loans
and other straightforward banking services, are now being
targeted by HSBC and its peers as sources of revenue from more
sophisticated products including capital markets deals.
In his presentation of the firm's annual results to
investors on Feb 27, Gulliver noted that the bank saw record
revenues in 2011 in commercial banking and profits increase 30
percent year-on-year.
"We have...made material progress in positioning the
business for growth, particularly in the faster-growing markets
and in commercial banking," he said.
Gulliver said that a priority for the bank is increasing
sales of products from the global banking division to commercial
banking customers, a drive which generated more than $500
million of incremental revenue in 2011.
Moving an experienced origination banker like Sykes from
Markets to Banking is the latest step in the execution of that
strategy.
The reshuffle of the firm's Asia debt business sees managing
director Wallace Lam step in to the newly created role of head
of high yield capital markets and commercial banking debt
origination, Asia.
In that role he will attempt both to maintain the flow of
lucrative high yield bond mandates for HSBC and join Sykes in
his efforts to pitch the bank's commercial banking customers.
Sean Henderson, head of debt capital markets in Australia,
adds New Zealand to his remit with the head of debt in that
country, Gerard Field, reporting to him.