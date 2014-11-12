DUBAI Nov 12 HSBC Holdings' head of
banking for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has left the
bank, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Jonathan Robinson, a senior investment banker who took up
the role at the start of the year, departed on Thursday after a
decade of HSBC service in the region.
"It was a mutual thing," the source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity and without elaborating further.
A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.
Robinson, who had previously been the bank's head of project
finance in MENA, had been sharing responsibility for running
HSBC's banking proposition in the region with Georges Elhedery,
its MENA head of global banking and markets.
The two had been put in charge after the previous banking
and markets head, Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, was promoted to chief
executive of MENA in July last year.
Elhedery will now run investment banking in the Middle East,
the source said.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)