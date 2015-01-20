BRIEF-Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf at $60 per common share
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan
Jan 20 HSBC appointed Jan Masek and Oskar von Kretschmann in its mergers and acquisition (M&A) and institutional sales teams in Germany.
Masek, who was appointed the co-head of M&A Germany, joins from JPMorgan, where he was head of corporate finance and M&A for Switzerland, HSBC said in a statement.
He has over 16 years of M&A experience in UK, Germany and Switzerland markets.
Kretschmann was appointed the European head of distressed and illiquid asset sourcing. He will also co-head high-yield sales for Germany and Austria.
Kretschmann, who has over 20 years of experience, joins from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan
* Lifts Exxon's Singapore aromatics output above 3.5 mln T/year (Adds quote, details on Jurong Aromatics plant)