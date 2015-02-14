Feb 13 HSBC Holdings Plc hired Kevin Geiger as a vice president for sales and marketing of structured products in New York, Bloomberg reported.

Geiger, who previously worked at JVB Financial Group LLC and Citigroup Inc, will report to Todd Fruhbeis, head of wealth management sales for the Americas, the report said, citing an HSBC spokesman. (bloom.bg/1AkH0kI)

Geiger succeeds Jeffrey Goldstein, who joined Royal Bank of Canada's wealth management unit as an associate financial adviser in January, the report said.

London-based HSBC is the sixth-biggest issuer of structured notes in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

HSBC confirmed the move. RBC was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)