CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Franck Lacour as head of equities for Europe, Middle East and Africa, in addition to his current role as global head of trading.
It follows the departure of David Long as head of equities EMEA last summer. Long had been in the role since September 2014.
HSBC said Lacour will be responsible for the global expansion of European products in his new role, and will be the primary contact for the equity businesses across EMEA.
Lacour joined HSBC in September 2010 as head of trading, moving from Barclays where he was head of Europe and Asia derivatives for seven years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
LONDON, May 16 Britain drew record demand from investors for a long-dated bond when it sold a 40-year gilt on Tuesday in its first syndicated bond sale for the 2017/18 financial year. Orders totalled 26.4 billion pounds ($34 billion) and the country's debt office sold a nominal 5 billion pounds of the gilt which matures in 2057 and carries a coupon of 1.75 percent . "There was clearly huge demand for the bond," Vatsala Datta, a fixed income strategist at Royal B