DUBAI, July 26 HSBC Middle East said on
Tuesday it had appointed Georges Elhedery as its chief executive
for the Middle East and North Africa region with immediate
effect.
Elhedery, who joined the bank in 2005 and was previously
head of global banking and markets in the MENA region, will also
join the board of HSBC Bank Middle East as deputy chairman, the
bank said in a statement.
Elhedery's appointment is subject to regulatory approvals,
it added.
He replaces Mohammad al-Tuwaijri, who in May joined the
Saudi Arabian government as deputy minister of economy and
planning.
The bank is expected to announce an appointment for the head
of global banking and markets in the MENA region at a later
date.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)