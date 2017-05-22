May 22 HSBC Global Asset Management, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, said on Monday it has appointed three investment specialists who will help the company integrate sustainability into the investment process.

The company said the new hires - Sandra Carlisle, Stephanie Maier and Helene Winch - will report to Melissa McDonald who leads the asset management group's equities product and also global initiatives on sustainability.

Carlisle, who has nearly 30 years of experience in financial markets, most recently served as head of responsible investment at London-based Newton Investment Management.

HSBC said Maier will join shortly from asset management company Aviva Investors, where she was head of responsible investment strategy and research.

Winch, who has over 20 years investment experience, most recently served as a portfolio director at Low Carbon Ltd.

HSBC Global Asset Management is an asset manager in the Asset Owners Disclosure Project’s (AODP) Global Climate Index for Asset Managers. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)