Brazil's Odebrecht taps VP Guidolin as new chief executive
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.
Sept 29 HSBC named Sean Henderson as deputy head of debt capital markets (DCM), Asia Pacific and head of capital financing, Singapore, effective immediately.
Henderson was most recently head of capital financing for HSBC in Australia and New Zealand.
Henderson, based in Singapore, reports functionally to Alexi Chan, global co-head of DCM and head of DCM for Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
MONTREAL, May 12 Ontario transit agency Metrolinx said on Friday it is entering into an agreement to buy 61 light rail vehicles from French train maker Alstom, spurning its Canadian rival Bombardier Inc.