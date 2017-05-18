May 18 HSBC Commercial Banking, part of HSBC Holdings Plc, has appointed Sheldon Wong as the head of Middle Market Financial Sponsors(MMFS) team in Asia-Pacific.

Wong, who was the head of the bank's MMFS South-East Asia unit since Jan. 2016, will manage bankers in leveraged and acquisition finance who support mid-size financial sponsors looking to raise funding.

Wong has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and investment banking in Europe and Asia-Pacific. He joined HSBC in June 2014 as head of structured banking in Singapore.

Prior to HSBC, he worked for UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, for 10 years as head of leveraged amd acquisition finance, Asia-Pacific. (Reporting by Sruhti Shankar in Bengaluru)