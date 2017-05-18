May 18 HSBC Commercial Banking, part of HSBC
Holdings Plc, has appointed Sheldon Wong as the head of
Middle Market Financial Sponsors(MMFS) team in Asia-Pacific.
Wong, who was the head of the bank's MMFS South-East Asia
unit since Jan. 2016, will manage bankers in leveraged and
acquisition finance who support mid-size financial sponsors
looking to raise funding.
Wong has more than 20 years of experience in corporate and
investment banking in Europe and Asia-Pacific. He joined HSBC in
June 2014 as head of structured banking in Singapore.
Prior to HSBC, he worked for UniCredit, Italy's largest
bank, for 10 years as head of leveraged amd acquisition finance,
Asia-Pacific.
(Reporting by Sruhti Shankar in Bengaluru)