Aug 4 HSBC Holdings Plc appointed
Antonio Simoes chief executive of HSBC Bank Plc and CEO for
Europe, effective Sept. 1.
Simoes, who will join the group management board, joined
HSBC in 2007 from McKinsey & Co.
He led HSBC's group strategy and M&A activities, and in 2009
assumed responsibilities for planning and chief of staff to the
group CEO, HSBC said.
He was appointed head of retail banking and wealth
management for Europe in January 2012. In November 2012, he was
appointed CEO of the UK Bank and deputy CEO of HSBC Bank.
Simoes succeeds Alan Keir, who will step down on Sept. 30
and retire from the group on March 31 next year after a 34-year
career with the bank.
