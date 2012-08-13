HONG KONG Aug 13 HSBC won a
legal bid on Monday to have members of the Occupy Hong Kong
movement evicted from the open-air plaza beneath the bank's
Asian headquarters, bringing an end to one of the
longest-running Occupy demonstrations.
The Hong Kong protests, sparked by the Occupy Wall Street
movement that targeted U.S. financial policies blamed for the
income gap between rich and poor, spanned a period of growing
resentment in this city of 7 million people against perceived
cosy ties between the government and big business.
The movement's aim to draw worldwide attention to income
inequality also touched a nerve in this former British colony,
which has one of the biggest income gaps in Asia and property
prices among the highest in the world.
Monday's order came more than nine months after protesters
pitched tents in the heart of Hong Kong's financial district,
home to global banks such as Standard Chartered
, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
The protesters, who have been given until Aug. 27 to vacate
the site, remained defiant.
"We won't leave even if they (come) here to remove us and
we'll hold a meeting tomorrow night to discuss how we'll deal
with the eviction," said Leung Wing Lai, one of the core members
of the Occupy Hong Kong movement.
HSBC said it sought legal action after attempts to get the
protesters to leave voluntarily failed.
The Hong Kong movement attracted students, young
professionals, activists, the unemployed and the homeless, as
well as victims of the Lehman mini-bond scandal who faced
massive losses when the New York-based investment bank filed for
bankruptcy in 2008.
The plaza was home to around 100 protesters at the peak of
the movement, said spokesperson Tiv Wong, although only around
10 activists remained now.