MUSCAT, March 25 Oman's central bank has
approved the planned merger of HSBC Holdings'
operations in the tiny Gulf Arab state with local lender Oman
International Bank, the central bank said on Sunday.
Both HSBC and OIB said in October last year they were in
talks about merging their operations in Oman, without providing
details on the structure of the transaction.
"The board has approved, in principle, the merger between
Oman International Bank and HSBC Bank Middle East's Oman
branches provided the merger does not conflict with local
laws," the statement from the central bank said.
Oman opened its doors to Islamic banking and let
conventional lenders run sharia-compliant operations in May.
HSBC has had a presence in Oman since 1948. OIB has a market
cap of around $700 million, according to Reuters data.