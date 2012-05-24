DUBAI May 24 Oman has temporarily halted a
merger between HSBC's operations in the Gulf Arab state
and Oman International Bank due to a lawsuit against
the British lender, a source familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said in April it will merge its
Omani business with OIB and retain a 51-percent stake in the
enlarged operation.
Oman's Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued an order
temporarily suspending the merger until the lawsuit filed by
businessman is settled or withdrawn, local newspaper Times of
Oman, reported earlier on Thursday.
The businessman has a compensation claim of 2 million rials
($5.20 million) against the bank, according to the newspaper,
and filed an objection with the ministry, citing the ongoing
legal case.
"Any objection in Oman has to be heard by the court for
validity. That's the reason the ministry issued a temporary
halt," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
HSBC declined to comment.
OIB is Oman's fifth-largest bank, with the second-largest
branch network in the country and gross assets of $3.2 billion.
The merger was slated to close in the second quarter and HSBC
was planning to inject additional capital of up to $97.4 million
from internal resources into HSBC Oman, as part of the deal.
HSBC is pulling back from countries where it is unprofitable
or lacks scale, and restructuring operations elsewhere, and has
been reviewing its Middle Eastern operations.