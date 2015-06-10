HONG KONG, June 10 HSBC plc's head of oil and gas banking in Asia, Jorge Martinez, has left the firm to join Barclays in a similar position, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Martinez had joined HSBC in 2012 and before that spent three and a half years as an oil and gas banker at UBS AG in Hong Kong. He will join Barclays in August as head of Asia oil and gas banking.

The source declined to be named because the information is not yet public.

HSBC declined to comment. Barclays didn't immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment on Martinez. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)