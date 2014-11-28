Nov 28 Karachi-based Meezan Bank Ltd
has received regulatory approval to study the acquisition of the
Pakistani unit of HSBC Bank Oman, the sharia-compliant
lender said in a bourse filing on Friday.
In May, Meezan received central bank approval to buy the
local banking business of HSBC, as the European bank
exits from countries where it is unprofitable or lacks scale.
HSBC Bank Oman is 51 percent owned by HSBC.
In contrast, Pakistani lenders are expanding, buoyed by a
government-wide push to develop the Islamic banking sector in
the world's second-most populous Muslim nation.
The statement did not give a price for the deal, which
requires approval from Meezan's board and final consent by the
regulator.
There are five full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan as
well as 14 Islamic windows, where conventional lenders offer
Islamic financial services. Several are looking to grow or spin
off existing operations while new entrants are also expected.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Stephen Coates)