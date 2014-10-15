DUBAI Oct 15 HSBC Bank Oman, Oman's fourth-largest lender by assets and an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The lender made a net profit of 3.8 million Omani rials ($9.87 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 3.5 million rials in the same period of 2013, according to Reuters calculations based on financial statements.

Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast the bank would make a net profit for the period of 2.65 million rials.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2014 fell 25 percent to 9.5 million rials, a bourse filing said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)