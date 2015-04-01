DUBAI, April 1 HSBC Bank Oman has completed the sale of its Indian assets to Doha Bank, the affiliate of HSBC Holdings said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shareholders of Doha Bank, Qatar's fifth-largest lender by assets, approved the purchase in December 2014 after an agreement between the two banks about the sale was reached in April of that year.

HSBC Bank Oman did not reveal the size of the transaction. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)