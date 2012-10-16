MUSCAT Oct 16 One of Oman's richest businessmen
has increased his shareholding in HSBC Oman, the
country's second largest bank by market value, to 25 percent, a
statement to the Omani bourse said.
"The Capital Market Authority has approved the request of
Mr. Omar Al Zawawi to increase his ownership percentage in HSBC
Oman from 18.39 percent to 25 percent," said the statement,
released on Monday.
Zawawi controls Oman International Development and
Investment Co (Ominvest), a diversified group of
companies which has a 51 percent stake in Oman Arab Bank.
OAB has long been expected to list its shares on the Omani
exchange but an initial public offer has yet to take place.
HSBC Oman was created earlier this year through a merger of
the Omani assets of HSBC and Oman International Bank.
(Reporting by Saleh Al-Shaibany; Editing by David French and
Andrew Torchia)