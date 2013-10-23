HONG KONG Oct 23 HSBC Holdings plc has
failed to win regulatory approval from the State Bank of
Pakistan for the sale of its business in the country, the
U.K.-based lender said.
HSBC will now explore alternative options for its banking
business in Pakistan, it said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange
filing on Wednesday.
HSBC subsidiary HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
had been trying to sell the Pakistan business to JS Bank Limited
as part of a global retreat from countries where it
lacked scale or struggled to make a profit.
The bank had announced in April last year that it was in
talks to sell the Pakistan unit, which had just 10 branches.