BRIEF-Zhongzhu Medical Holdings to transfer unit's stake for 50.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to transfer 50 percent stake in mining unit to Zhuhai-based mining investment firm for 50.1 million yuan
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - HSBC on Thursday announced that it had appointed Annemarie Ganatra as global head of medium-term notes (MTNs) and structured notes, with immediate effect.
Ganatra, HSBC said, will be based in London, and will report to Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate.
She replaces Chris Jones who now will exclusively focus on his role as global head of local currency syndicate. Jones will continue to report to Jean-Marc Mercier and remains based in London.
Ganatra, who joined HSBC in 1997, previously ran the MTN teams in Hong Kong and New York, and was last in Rates Structuring in New York.
The other regional heads of the MTN business, Jean Theulier in Hong Kong and Makoto Miyaso in Tokyo, will now report to Ganatra.
Dusseldorf-based Christin Schmid will also report to Ganatra, as well as to Matthias Redlich, who is head of DCM public sector and FIG, Germany and Austria, and head of registered products marketing.
* Says it plans to transfer 50 percent stake in mining unit to Zhuhai-based mining investment firm for 50.1 million yuan
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's central bank is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.