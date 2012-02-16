LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - HSBC on Thursday announced that it had appointed Annemarie Ganatra as global head of medium-term notes (MTNs) and structured notes, with immediate effect.

Ganatra, HSBC said, will be based in London, and will report to Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate.

She replaces Chris Jones who now will exclusively focus on his role as global head of local currency syndicate. Jones will continue to report to Jean-Marc Mercier and remains based in London.

Ganatra, who joined HSBC in 1997, previously ran the MTN teams in Hong Kong and New York, and was last in Rates Structuring in New York.

The other regional heads of the MTN business, Jean Theulier in Hong Kong and Makoto Miyaso in Tokyo, will now report to Ganatra.

Dusseldorf-based Christin Schmid will also report to Ganatra, as well as to Matthias Redlich, who is head of DCM public sector and FIG, Germany and Austria, and head of registered products marketing.