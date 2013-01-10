EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Jan 10 HSBC said its $9.4 billion deal to sell its stake in Chinese insurer Ping An remains on track, and it is not aware of any new information related to the deal that needs to be disclosed.
After media reports that the sale had run into trouble, HSBC said in a brief statement it "is not aware of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in HSBC's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed".
Thailand's CP Group agreed to buy HSBC's 15.6 percent stake in Ping An on Dec. 5, backed by state-run China Development Bank. HSBC said on the basis of its inquiries, the information related to the deal remains accurate.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has