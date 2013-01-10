* HSBC says sale of $9.4 bln Ping An stake on track
* China regulator CIRC didn't specify what information it is
seeking
* HSBC agreed to sell Ping An stake in two tranches to Thai
CP Group
* Reuters reported that China Development Bank rethinking
funding
SHANGHAI, Jan 10 China's insurance regulator is
seeking more information from Ping An Insurance
after reviewing HSBC's
planned sale of its $9.4 billion stake in China's No.2 insurer
to Thailand's CP Group.
The request comes amid concerns about the deal's funding
triggered by the possible withdrawal of a crucial loan from
China Development Bank (CDB).
Reuters reported on Tuesday that CDB is reconsidering its
offer to finance a substantial portion of the deal, after the
Chinese and Hong Kong media said funding from CP's first
instalment came from people not affiliated with CP. The company
has denied the reports.
"The CIRC has received an application from Ping An Group
regarding the stake transfer, conducted a preliminary review
according to rules, and notified the company to provide
additional materials," the CIRC said in an emailed statement to
Reuters on Thursday, without specifying what additional
information it was seeking.
HSBC said the deal remains on track and it was not aware of
any new information related to it that needed to be disclosed.
Europe's biggest bank said it issued its brief statement at
the request of Hong Kong's stock exchange.
CP Group agreed to buy HSBC's 15.6 percent stake in Ping An
on Dec. 5, backed by CDB. HSBC said, based on inquiries it had
made following the media reports, the information released then
"remains accurate".
HSBC said in the original deal that the payment obligations
in respect of the second tranche "are supported principally by a
guarantee from CDB" and a cash deposit by CP Group.
The CIRC has set a deadline of Feb. 1 for final approval of
the transaction, which would see HSBC exit a lucrative
investment that it now regards as non-core. It will make a
post-tax gain of $2.6 billion.
The deal requires approval because HSBC owned more than the
5 percent threshold above which prospective owners need CIRC
permission. CP Group planned to buy the stake from HSBC in two
stages: an initial outright purchase of 20 percent of the shares
on offer, and then a CDB-funded second offer for the remaining
80 percent.
It is this second stage that is now in jeopardy as CDB
wavers in its commitment and CIRC investigates the structure of
the whole transaction. Late last month, media reports in China
and Hong Kong said the first CP payment came from funding
sources not directly tied to the Thai conglomerate, contrary to
the terms of the agreement.
"The transaction is undergoing the normal approval
procedures and there is nothing further to disclose at this
time," Ping An Insurance said in an e-mailed statement on
Thursday.
The failure of the deal would be a blow to HSBC and an
embarrassment to the various parties involved in a deal, which
would be the largest ever inbound acquisition deal in China.
CP spokeswoman Suthana Hongthong said the deal was still on.
"Everything is still in process," she said without giving
details.