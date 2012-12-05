LONDON Dec 5 Europe's biggest bank HSBC has named a new chief executive for its private banking arm to take over from Krishna Patel who is resigning having taken on the role in September 2011.

Peter Boyles, the bank's chief executive officer for Continental Europe since 2010, was named by the bank as the new head of HSBC Private Bank on Wednesday.

Patel will leave the group at the end of January following a transition period.