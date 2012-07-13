By Carrick Mollenkamp
| WASHINGTON, July 13
WASHINGTON, July 13 A U.S. Senate report will
detail HSBC Holdings Plc's dealings in some of the world's
riskiest corners, including Mexico, that are considered hotspots
for money laundering and other improper financial dealings, said
sources familiar with the situation.
The report will be released Tuesday when the Senate
Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, a top congressional
financial watchdog, holds a hearing examining the anti-money
laundering system of HSBC, Europe's biggest bank.
Several HSBC executives are expected to testify, including
the bank's chief legal officer Stuart Levey, who joined the bank
in January. He was previously one of the top officials on
terrorism and finance at the U.S. Treasury Department.
The U.S. Justice Department has been conducting its own
probe examining whether HSBC was vulnerable to illicit funds
moving through the bank and a potential settlement could exceed
$1 billion, according to people familiar with the situation and
an HSBC regulatory filing.
In a regulatory filing earlier this year, HSBC said it
expected a formal enforcement action that could be criminal in
nature.
Reuters earlier this year reported the Senate probe. A
subsequent Reuters story detailed investigations of HSBC's U.S.
operations by two U.S. Attorneys' offices.
HSBC is the latest global bank to be caught in U.S.
law-enforcement investigations of money laundering. In 2010,
Wachovia Corp. agreed to pay $160 million as part of a Justice
Department probe that examined Mexican transactions.
Last month, ING Bank NV agreed to pay $619 million to settle
U.S. government allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions
against Cuba and Iran.
An HSBC spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.
Bloomberg earlier reported a summary of the Senate report.
In a memo this week ahead of the hearing, Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver said: "It is right that we will be held
accountable and that we take responsibility for fixing what went
wrong. As well as answering the subcommittee's questions, we
will explain the significant changes we have already made to
strengthen our compliance and risk management infrastructure and
culture."
In its regulatory filings, HSBC has said the transactions
with Iranian parties are under investigation by the Justice
Department, the Federal Reserve and the district attorney in
Manhattan. Iran is also expected to be a focus of the Senate
investigation.
The Senate probe also is expected to examine HSBC's dealings
in Mexico, a country fraught with drug-traffickers who move
money through the U.S. banking system. A good portion of that
money is transferred through Mexican foreign-exchange houses.
According to documents reviewed by Reuters, U.S.
law-enforcement agencies have examined Mexican money that moved
from the exchange houses, known as casa de cambio, into the HSBC
banking system. The transactions were tied to laundered drug
proceeds.