April 25 London's largest and most expensive
office building, HSBC's global headquarters, is up for
sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a
record price for the British market, the Financial Times
reported.
The Canary Wharf-based 44-storey, 1.1 million square foot
building is being marketed by estate agents JLL and GM Real
Estate, according to sources familiar with the matter, the FT
said. (link.reuters.com/maq78v)
At the height of the British property boom in 2007, the HSBC
tower became the most expensive building in London when it sold
for 1.09 billion.
The FT said HSBC had a 13-year lease on the building and is
committed to annual upward-only inflation-linked rent reviews,
citing sources familiar with the tenancy arrangements. This
would make it an attractive proposition for investors seeking a
hedge against inflation.
($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)