Aug 23 Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on
HSBC Holdings PLC to negative from stable on Thursday,
leaving the bank more vulnerable to a ratings downgrade some
time in the intermediate future.
The ratings agency said that money-laundering allegations
against HSBC may cause the British bank to lose business and
face additional costs related to regulatory fines and
litigation.
A negative outlook signifies that S&P may lower a company's
ratings over the next six months to two years. For now, S&P
reaffirmed HSBC's long-term counterparty credit rating of A+,
which is six notches within the investment grade category.
A U.S. congressional panel report in July detailed apparent
anti-money-laundering compliance failures related to cash routed
from countries including Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi
Arabia and Syria.
S&P said the report signified problems with HSBC's
risk-management controls and culture, and showed that the bank
"may have prioritized cost management over control
effectiveness."
Although HSBC recently made changes to address those
problems, issues from the past may still lead to costly
regulatory sanctions and litigation, and also threaten the
bank's trade finance business, particularly in the United
States, S&P said.
S&P noted that HSBC has built up $2 billion worth of
provisions for regulatory fines and related costs during the
first six months of 2012, on top of $1.1 billion worth of
provisions last year, but that the extent of U.S. regulatory
actions against HSBC "remains uncertain."