LONDON Nov 23 HSBC and
Royal Bank of Scotland both expressed concerns over the
costs associated with proposed new rules for Britain's banks on
Wednesday, such as making them hold "bail-in" bonds.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint told parliament's Treasury
Select Committee that the costs associated with such regulations
were "too high to ignore", especially in terms of considering
whether or not to keep HSBC's headquarters in London.
RBS CEO Stephen Hester told the committee that many
investors currently saw the UK banking sector as a "dumb" place
in which to put capital.
