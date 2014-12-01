LONDON Dec 1 Two directors of HSBC's
British business have expressed concerns about new rules that
can result in jail sentences for senior bankers, but only one
has resigned, and that was mainly due to extra demands on his
time, the bank said.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint said in a letter publicly
released on Monday that Alan Thomson had resigned from the board
of HSBC Bank Plc on Sept. 4 and left at the end of October.
Thomson had "some incremental concerns surrounding the
application of the new senior manager's regime to NEDs
(non-executive directors)", Flint said in a letter to Andrew
Tyrie, the politician who chairs the Treasury Committee.
Media reports in October said Thomson had resigned and that
John Trueman, the deputy chairman, was close to resigning.
Sky News reported that it was a direct consequence of
proposals by the Bank of England to strengthen accountability
for senior bankers, known as the Senior Persons Regime, which
includes powers to jail bankers for reckless misconduct.
Tyrie had asked Flint whether the two directors had resigned
and, if so, to clarify their reasons for doing so.
Flint said Thomson's grounds for resigning were mainly due
to his work burden. Greater time is now demanded of
non-executives from "expanded regulatory expectations", and
Thomson was due to become chairman of the UK arm's audit
committee, which would have taken up more time, the letter said.
As for Trueman, the letter said he had expressed "strong
concerns over the possibility of significantly increased
liabilities for NEDs" at a July board meeting and would have to
step down if proposed changes came in. That meeting was attended
by people from the Prudential Regulation Authority and the
Financial Conduct Authority, the letter said.
Regulators have warned politicians about "strong lobbying"
by banks against the new rules. Tyrie said on Monday that
bankers should speak up when they think regulators are "getting
it wrong", but needed to do so clearly and accurately.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jane Baird)