By Victoria Howley

LONDON, March 9 Alain Renaud is replacing Andrew Bell as head of global advisery at HSBC, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Renaud is currently co-head of global banking for the Middle East and North Africa region at HSBC, the people said.

Reuters reported this week that Bell was leaving the firm to join Jefferies.

HSBC has a 2 percent share of the global mergers and acquisitions market, according to Thomson Reuters data. The bank has worked on 25 deals, worth just over $7 billion.

Closer to its roots, HSBC has a 7.2 percent share of the Asian M&A market, excluding Japan, where it has advised on 10 deals worth a collective $4.8 billion dollars as the sixth most active adviser in the region.

Bell is currently on 'gardening leave' and will start his new job in June, other people said, reporting at Jefferies to joint heads of European investment banking Dominic Lester and Peter Bacchus, and John Huwiler, global head of M&A.

Jefferies has plans to increase its M&A franchise beyond its existing areas of strength, such as the oil and gas and healthcare sectors. (Reporting by Victoria Howley)