LONDON Nov 3 HSBC Holdings said
Britain's regulator was the only authority it was holding
"detailed" settlement discussions with over allegations of the
manipulation of currency markets.
HSBC made a $378 million provision on Monday for possible
settlements over alleged foreign exchange market rigging, and it
said all of that was to cover a potential fine from Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority.
"At the moment the only detailed settlement discussions in
which we are involved is with the FCA," said Iain Mackay, HSBC
finance director. "There are a number of other jurisdictions
that have expressed interest in this topic and we are working
closely with authorities in each of those to work through those
issues," he said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)