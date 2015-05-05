LONDON May 5 HSBC Holdings said its
review of whether to leave Britain was an objective review of
economics, rather than a threat, following "significant
pressure" from investors to consider the best place for its
headquarters.
"This isn't meant to be a threat. This is just very
objectively looking at a few facts," HSBC Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver told reporters.
He said a rise in Britain's bank levy was "going to make it
impossible for us to stick to our commitment to make the
dividend progressive" and investors were concerned about that.
HSBC said two weeks ago it was considering moving its
headquarters out of Britain after shareholders said it should
assess its best domicile following a sharp rise in Britain's
annual bank levy, which will cost HSBC about $1.5 billion this
year.
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham)