LONDON May 5 HSBC said its profits
rose 4 percent in the first quarter as investment banking
revenues bounced back after a weak end to last year to offset a
rise in compliance and regulation costs.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, on Tuesday reported a pretax
profit of $7.1 billion for the first three months of this year,
up from $6.8 billion a year ago and well above the average
forecast from analysts polled by the company.
Underlying revenues rose 4 percent on the year, driven by an
8 percent rise in its markets income. The bank said its
underlying operating costs rose 6 percent from a year ago,
partly due to an increase in compliance staff.
