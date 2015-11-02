* Pretax Q3 profit $6.1 bln vs $5.2 bln estimate
By Lawrence White and Steve Slater
HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 2 HSBC profit
jumped by a third in the latest quarter as a drop in fines for
past misconduct more than offset the impact of a slowdown in
Asia and increased spending on regulatory compliance.
Europe's biggest bank also said on Monday that it will step
up its push into investment banking activity on the Chinese
mainland by establishing a majority-owned securities venture in
the country.
Costs related to fines and compensation for customers fell
by $1.4 billion in the three months to Sept. 30 from a year ago,
marking the bank's progress on conduct issues that have marred
recent quarterly results.
Yet the London-based bank spent $2.2 billion on regulation
and compliance in the first nine months of 2015, up 33 percent
year on year, even as the British government looks to take a
more accommodative stance towards the industry.
HSBC's underlying revenue fell 4 percent year on year to
$15.1 billion compared, with plunging stock markets and slowing
economic growth hitting its business in Asia, including its Hong
Kong powerhouse.
"HSBC management have done a very good job of trying to
correct its internal problems, but these results show no bank
can improve revenues if the global economy is against it," said
Jim Antos, analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia in Hong Kong.
The bank posted third-quarter profit of $6.1 billion, up
from $4.6 billion and above the average analyst forecast of $5.2
billion. Adjusted profit fell 14 percent to $5.5 billion, taking
into account the lower fines and other one-off items.
HSBC's London shares were down 1.3 percent at 500.8 pence by
1210 GMT, underperforming a slightly higher European bank index
. The shares are down 18 percent this year -- hurt by
concerns about slowing Asian growth -- compared with a 2 percent
rise for the European banking sector.
GOALS PROGRESS
HSBC said there had been "no visible impact" on credit
quality in Asia, with losses from bad loans coming in lower than
analysts had expected.
There was mixed news on costs. Expenses were up 2 percent
from a year ago but down 4 percent from the previous quarter and
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said his plan to squeeze costs
was "gaining traction" and further improvement would be seen,
including from job cuts.
Gulliver said compliance costs could continue to rise into
next year, however.
"Compliance spending will probably peak in 2016, which is
when we've rolled out a number of systems solutions that enable
us to get economies of scales from systems," he said.
Some investors have criticised the pace of cost-cutting and
improvement in returns as too slow, but Chairman Douglas Flint
said the board is fully behind Gulliver and his team.
"Management has good traction on delivering against the plan
that has been set out, so I don't know why anybody would want to
change horses mid-course of a strategy that was well received
and which is being delivered against," Flint told reporters when
asked if there was pressure for change.
HSBC set 10 strategic goals in June, including a 25 percent
cut to risk-weighted assets, the sale of operations in Turkey
and Brazil and $4.5 billion to $5 billion in cost savings.
The bank said it is nearly 30 percent of the way towards
completing the reduction in its assets.
The goals also include assessment of whether it should move
its headquarters out of Britain, with Hong Kong viewed as the
most likely destination.
HSBC said it had made progress on this but the decision
could slip beyond its original year-end deadline, echoing
comments made by Gulliver last month.
