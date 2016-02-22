* FY pretax $18.87 bln vs f'cast $21.8 bln after $858 mln Q4
loss
* Says under SEC investigation over recruitment practices in
Asia
* Raises annual dividend to $0.51 per share from $0.50
* CEO Gulliver pay lowered to 7.34 mln stg from 7.62 mln
* Shares in London down 3.7 percent
By Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG Feb 22 HSBC is under
investigation by U.S. regulators in relation to hiring practices
of people tied to government officials in Asia, the bank said on
Monday, as it warned of an uncertain environment particularly in
top market China.
Europe's biggest lender said profit before tax was $18.87
billion for 2015, little changed on the year before and well
below an average analysts' estimate of $21.8 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data, dragged down by an unexpected $858
million loss in the fourth quarter.
The bank also confirmed being among a number of financial
institutions under investigation by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) over recruitment practices in Asia.
In a footnote to its earnings statement it said it couldn't
predict how or when the matter would be resolved but said the
impact "could be significant".
The SEC had opened a probe into JPMorgan in 2013
regarding the hiring of "princelings", the term used in Asia to
refer to the children or younger relatives of China's political
leaders or of powerful executives at state-owned enterprises.
HSBC said it would stick to delivering on a June strategic
plan centred around expanding in China, in particular the
densely-populated Pearl River Delta region. But Chairman Douglas
Flint added the economic slowdown there was making the
environment more challenging.
"China's slower economic growth will undoubtedly contribute
to a bumpier financial environment, but it is still expected to
be the largest contributor to global growth as its economy
transitions to higher added-value manufacturing and services and
becomes more consumer driven," Flint said.
MUTED OUTLOOK
The bank said its poor fourth-quarter results reflected
value adjustments on derivatives, legal costs and the disposal
of its Brazilian business. The figures were also hit by
restructuring costs the bank is undertaking to achieve cost
savings of between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.
HSBC said it would retain Turkish operations that had been
up for sale, after offers it received were deemed not to be in
the best interest of shareholders. It will instead restructure
the unit.
HSBC was the biggest-declining stock in the blue-chip FTSE
100 index early Monday, down 3.7 percent at 433 pence by
0815 GMT.
"It remains a very good bank with a conservative risk
appetite and will continue to outperform peers in a bear market,
but as we've seen today, the earnings outlook for the bank
remains muted," analysts at Bernstein Research wrote in a note.
Last year, Asia represented 83.5 percent of global pretax
profit for HSBC, a larger portion than a year earlier and a sign
the bank's growth is tied to the region's.
HSBC, which just over a week ago decided not to move its
headquarters to Hong Kong, said it would raise its total annual
dividend to $0.51 per share from $0.50, a relief to investors
who had worried the lender's more constrained capital position
would cause it to abandon its goal of dividend growth.
The bank also warned that while it is keeping its
headquarters in London, the possibility of Britain leaving the
European Union could cause major disruptions to its business in
the region.
"A disorderly exit could force changes to HSBC's operating
model, affect our ability to access the European Central Bank
and high-value euro payments, and affect our transaction volumes
due to possible disruption to global trade flows," it cautioned
in its annual report.
The bank, which is reining in costs as a result of its
higher regulatory burden, said in its annual report Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver's total pay had fallen to 7.34 million
pounds ($10. million) from 7.62 million a year earlier.
